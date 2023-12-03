IHSB Business Carnival held

The two-day IHSB Business Carnival 2023, featuring students from various English medium schools, was held on the Hope International School campus in Dhaka on Thursday and Friday.

A total of 52 English medium schools and 600 students participated in the creative and competitive carnival, showcasing their innovative, creative, and practical knowledge.

Anamul Haque Sarkar, chairperson of Paramount International Consultancy, attended the event as the chief judge.

Paramount International Consultants for Study Abroad was the carnival's sponsor.