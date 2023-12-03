Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 3, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

IHSB Business Carnival held

Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 3, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 12:00 AM

The two-day IHSB Business Carnival 2023, featuring students from various English medium schools, was held on the Hope International School campus in Dhaka on Thursday and Friday.

A total of 52 English medium schools and 600 students participated in the creative and competitive carnival, showcasing their innovative, creative, and practical knowledge.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Anamul Haque Sarkar, chairperson of Paramount International Consultancy, attended the event as the chief judge.

Paramount International Consultants for Study Abroad was the carnival's sponsor.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

আগারগাঁওয়ে যাত্রীবাহী বাসে আগুন

আজ রাত ১১টার দিকে আগারগাঁও পাসপোর্ট অফিস এলাকায় এ ঘটনা ঘটে।

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগ প্রার্থীকে ফুল দিয়ে শুভেচ্ছা জানানো এসআই প্রত্যাহার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification