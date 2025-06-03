If the oath is delayed any further, we’ll hold it with people of Dhaka: Ishraque

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain today issued a stern warning over the delay in his swearing-in as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, saying city dwellers would take matters into their own hands.

Speaking to reporters, Ishraque said, "If the oath-taking ceremony is not organised promptly, it will be arranged with the residents of Dhaka. The residents of the south Dhaka will decide who will sit in the mayor's chair."

"No outsider administrator or adviser will be allowed to enter Nagar Bhaban," he said.

Ishraque also announced a suspension of their ongoing political movement because of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

"We are halting our movement for now considering Eid, but if our demands are not met, we will return to the streets with greater force," he said.

He added that if the government does not arrange the oath-taking ceremony and hand over responsibilities in the meantime, the people themselves will administer the oath to their chosen mayor and entrust him with his duties.