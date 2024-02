The Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams of 2025 will be held on a revised syllabus like the previous year's [2023] exams.

This information was confirmed in a notification signed by Prof Abul Bashar, exam controller of the Dhaka Education Board.

In December last year, the ministry in a notice said, HSC exams of 2024 would be held in revised syllabus but in full duration and with full marks.