Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Thu Mar 7, 2024 10:03 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 10:47 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Historic March 7 speech: PM pays rich tribute to Bangabandhu

BSS, Dhaka
Thu Mar 7, 2024 10:03 AM Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 10:47 AM
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the historic March 7.

She paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in Dhaka at 7:00am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Historical 7th March speech by FATHER OF THE NATION Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Read more

The speech and those transformative days of March ‘71

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.

Later, flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

The prime minister later released a commemorative postage stamp, a first-day cover, and a data card 7 at the Gono Bhaban marking the anniversary of Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech.

On March 7 in 1971, Bangabandhu through his fiery and soulful address made a clarion call to the people to fight against the Pakistani occupation forces to achieve the long-cherished independence.

Before a rally of a million of freedom- loving people at the then Racecourse Maidan (now Suhrawardhy Udyan), Bangabandhu in an announcement of independence declared, "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram (the struggle this time is for our freedom, the struggle this time is for our independence)".

The historic March 7 speech of the Father of the Nation was included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of world's important documentary heritage maintained by Unesco on October 30 in 2017.

Related topic:
Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech7 March Speech of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangabandhu Memorial Museum

PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on historic Mar 7

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 7th march historic speech

The voice that touched people's hearts

Be united against anti-liberation forces: Hasina

Indomitable March: Thus spoke Mujib

Indomitable March: Thus spoke Mujib

11h ago
Historical 7th March speech by FATHER OF THE NATION Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The speech and those transformative days of March ‘71

1h ago
ঐতিহাসিক ৭ মার্চ
|বাংলাদেশ

বঙ্গবন্ধুর স্মৃতির প্রতি প্রধানমন্ত্রীর গভীর শ্রদ্ধা

পুষ্পস্তবক অর্পণের পর তিনি স্বাধীনতার স্থপতি এই মহান নেতার স্মৃতির প্রতি গভীর শ্রদ্ধা জানিয়ে কিছুক্ষণ নীরবে দাঁড়িয়ে থাকেন।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আজ থেকে ভর্তুকি মূল্যে ৫ পণ্য বিক্রি করবে টিসিবি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X