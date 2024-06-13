High supply, higher price

Traders fear loss due to low customer presence

Despite a large number of sacrificial animals being on sale at all 16 cattle markets in Dhaka, the prices are still quite high.

Meanwhile, the number of customers is very low even four days before Eid-ul-Azha.

Cattle traders, who faced huge losses last year due to a significant drop in prices two days ahead of Eid, are passing days anxiously fearing losses due to the low customer presence.

"I'll have to sell my land to pay off debts if I face losses again this year," said Md Badhon, who has faced losses of Tk 5 lakh in the last three years.

He said they have brought 10 bulls to Diabari cattle market, priced around Tk 1 lakh each.

"Demand for small-sized bulls is good, but supply is very low, for which I am expecting some profits this year," he added.

Jamal Hossain, who brought four bulls to the Diabari cattle market from Kushtia, echoed him.

Meanwhile, in the Kachukhet cattle market, Abul Kashem brought 40 bulls.

"I had to take a Tk 8 lakh loan to bring the cattle to the capital. I haven't had much sales yet," he said.

Many farmers did not raise bulls this year due to last year's loss, he added.

These correspondents also saw a similar situation at Gabtoli cattle market.

The number of big-sized bulls at the market was lower due to losses made by traders last year.

"I have brought 10 big-sized bulls, priced between Tk 5 lakh and 7.5 lakh, including five that went unsold last year," said Nurul Islam, a trader from Sirajganj, adding that last year he faced a Tk 5 lakh loss.

Musa Ibrahim, owner of Everest Dairy and Agro Farm at Dakkhin Keraniganj, said it is really tough to profit in this business due to high prices of cattle feed.

"I have to spend around Tk 1.5 lakh per year for a big-sized bull," said Musa, who raised 50 bulls, priced between Tk 90,000 and Tk 5 lakh, and sold 25 of those already.

Meanwhile, turning towards the north, a similar picture was seen.

There are more sellers than buyers in 78 cattle markets in five districts of Rangpur region -- Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Rangpur, and Nilphamari -- as well.

Meherul Islam, a lessee member of Barabari cattle market in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, told The Daily Star that cattle farmers have been waiting for hours to sell at their expected rates.

Only 20-25 percent of the supplied cattle have been sold, he said, adding that around 6,000 cattle are supplied every day.

Sohrab Hossain, 60, a cattle farmer from Char Jorgachh area in Kurigram's Chilmari upazila, said he brought two cows, but could only sell one.

"I sold a cow for Tk 65,000 as I needed the money for my family, but a month ago the price of this cow was Tk 70,000," he said.

In Pabna, prices of sacrificial animals are still very high at cattle markets, including Sharatnagar Haat, Ekdanta Haat, and Chatmohar Rail Bazar Haat, even though there is no scarcity of cattle.

Mojibar, a buyer at Sharatnagar Haat, said, "I have a budget of Tk 90,000 to Tk 1 lakh. Unfortunately, I am unable to get the expected animal according to my budget. Traders are asking for Tk 1.10 lakh to Tk 1.20 lakh for a small cow, which is too high for my budget."

(Our correspondents from Lalmonirhat and Pabna contributed to the report)