Govt issues directives to ensure safety of homebound people, sale of sacrificial animals

The government today gave directives to ensure safety of homebound people and the sale of sacrificial animals and maintain law and order situation during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The directions were given at a high-level meeting held at the Prime Minister's office with Principal Secretary to the PMO Tofazzel Hossain Miah in the chair, a press release said.

The activities taken by the concerned departments were discussed in the meeting.

In the meeting, necessary instructions were given to maintain law and order situation and ensure availability of sacrificial animals, transportation, market management, online market monitoring, Eid journey, waste management of sacrificial animals, preservation and management of raw hide and Eid return journey.

The departments were also asked to take measures to ensure the supply and stock of essential commodities and keep their prices under control during Eid.

Instructions were also given to take necessary measures in coordination with all those involved in the sale of sacrificial animals to stop creation of artificial crisis.

According to the instructions, careful monitoring should be continued to ensure availability of sacrificial animals and its fair prices and strengthening online market.

Law enforcement agencies were asked to take possible measures to prevent fraud over cattle markets and transportation and ensure security of buyers and sellers.

Instructions were also given to take maximum precautionary measures to prevent any kind of harassment and fraud in availing railway tickets and ensure fitness of ships.

Strict instructions were given not to carry extra passenger in vessels. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has been asked to take necessary steps to keep the air fare at a reasonable level.

Besides, animals to be sacrificed and garbage should be removed at designated places.

Dhaka north and south city corporations must remove cent percent of animal waste within the shortest possible time under direct and on-site supervision and take all necessary measures including ensuring adequate cleaning staff and waste transport vehicles.

Garment owners will have to take measures to pay their workers due wages with advance bonus.

The local administration will hold a meeting with traders and stakeholders and take necessary decisions over leather preservation and management including determining the price of leather.

Close monitoring and effective action will be taken by the ministries concerned and its departments to keep the stock and supply and prices of daily necessities stable during Eid-ul-Azha.

Local administration will take necessary measures for the security of all Eid congregations in the country and the law enforcers will keep a watchful eye in this regard.