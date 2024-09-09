Hero Alom assaulted on Bogura court premises

Ashraful Hosen Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, was beaten up by a group of people in the Bogura Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court premises yesterday after he filed a case against Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and former chief election commissioner Kazi Habubul Awal.

Hero Alom subsequently alleged that BNP supporters attacked him. He is now undergoing treatment at the Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH).

Earlier in the morning, he went to the Bogura Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and filed a case against 39 people for attacks on him and conspiracy to make him lose past few elections.

The main accused are Quader, Awal, Alom's opposition candidate and former lawmaker Rezaul Karim Tansen (Jasad) of Bogura-4 constituency, and 27 other named AL leaders and activists.

Hero Alom's lawyer, Md Mostafa Shakil, said, "Senior Judicial Magistrate Sadia Afroz Rima asked PBI to investigate the case. The court will decide on the case after the investigation."

Hero Alom told The Daily Star from the hospital, "When I left the court building after filing the case, a group of BNP followers attacked me. They compelled me to hold my ears and made me do squats. After that, they punched me in the face and head. They beat me in the chest and other parts of the body. The attackers alleged that I abused [BNP acting chairman] Tarique Rahman verbally in a speech.

"I never abused Tarique Rahman. If they have any evidence, I will go through any punishment. BNP does not have power yet. Before that, they started anarchy across the country. Have we ousted a dictator to bring another dictator to power?" he asked.

Contacted, Abdul Based, vice-president of Bogura District BNP and general secretary of Bogura District Lawyers' Association, told The Daily Star, "Hero Alom came to file a case against government officials and Awami League leaders and activists. BNP followers should be happy, why would BNP men beat him?

"Hero Alom brought this allegation to tarnish the image of BNP,"

Later in the day, Bogura district BNP held a press conference and denied the party's involvement in the assault on Hero Alom.

Rezaul Karim Badsha, president of the Bogura district BNP, said, "BNP has nothing to do with those who beat Hero Alom. Those seen in the video are not BNP leaders or workers.

"If anyone commits a crime in the name of BNP, they will be identified and handed over to the police."

Sub-Inspector Rahim Rana of the Bogura Sadar Police Station told The Daily Star, "We heard that Hero Alom was beaten up in court when he came to file a case, but no one has complained to us about it so far."