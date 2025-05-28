Health ministry orders fast-track treatment for July uprising victims

Hospitals told to provide free medicine, diagnostics amid reports of non-compliance

The health ministry has directed relevant authorities to ensure fast-track treatment for students and individuals injured during last year's July uprising, amid complaints of inadequate care and non-compliance with previous directives.

In a notification issued yesterday, the Health Services Division directed all government hospital directors, superintendents, and district-level civil surgeons to take urgent steps to provide timely care.

The ministry stressed that essential medicines must be supplied without delay and all available diagnostic services must be offered without cost to the patients.

If any test cannot be conducted due to a lack of equipment or resources, hospitals must arrange it at nearby private facilities and bear the full cost., the notification read.

The directive follows growing reports that many of the injured are still being forced to buy medicines from outside and are being denied diagnostic services, despite prior orders from the ministry.

In many cases, patients are being handed slips and told to purchase medicines from outside pharmacies.

It also mentioned that some hospitals are failing to provide diagnostic services despite being clearly instructed to do so.

The Health Services Division also asked hospital authorities to submit monthly compliance reports following a stipulated chart.