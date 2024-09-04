Speakers tell event commemorating Sheikh Muhammad Shahidullah

Engineer Muhammad Shahidullah was a real hero who protected the nation's wealth and will be alive forever in people's mind for his remarkable works, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They made the remarks at an event commemorating Shahidullah, organised by National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital.

At the event, Prof Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury of Dhaka University said Shahidullah's work will never die and he will remain alive among the people.

"He (Shahidullah) was not only an engineer but he was a true human being. He had struggled to save the country's wealth before his death. To be a human was most important to him," said Prof Choudhury.

Jahangirnagar University's former professor Anu Muhammad said, "Shahidullah was committed to the nation. People used to come to him for suggestions when the country fell into deep crisis."

DU Professor Dr MM Akash also paid tribute to Shahidullah.

SM Shaheek Mahmood Roni, son of Shahidullah, said, "The country's wealth is our wealth and it is our responsibility to protect it. My father struggled a lot to protect oil, gas, and mineral resources. He will live through his activities."

Before his death, he was very happy about the victory of the students in the mass uprising, added Shaheek.

Before the event, his well-wishers paid tribute to him with flower wreaths.

A song was performed in tribute to him and a short documentary on his life and work was also screened at the event.

The programme was hosted by Khan Asaduzzaman Masum, former president of Bangladesh Chhatra Union.

Muhammad Shahidullah led the movement to protect the country's oil, gas, and mineral resources.

He died in cardiac arrest in Texas, US, on August 9. He was 93.