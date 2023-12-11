HC rejects writ, clears way for Jan 7 national polls

The High Court today cleared the way for the Election Commission (EC) to continue the process for holding the 12th parliamentary election on January 7.

The court summarily rejected a writ petition that challenged the legality of announcing the schedule for the next Jatiya Sangsad election.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order after holding hearing on the petition.

Md Eunus Ali Akond, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the petition as a public interest litigation with the HC on November 29 seeking a stay on the schedule that the EC issued on November 15 for holding the election on January 7.

The petitioner also sought HC directives on the EC to reschedule the date for holding the national polls.

In the petition, he said as per Article 123 (3) of the constitution, the general election has to be held within 90 days after the parliament is dissolved. However, the EC has announced schedule for the election on January 7, while the current parliament is still undissolved.

Many members of the current parliament, who are receiving remuneration from the state, are reportedly contesting the upcoming parliamentary election. Hence, the upcoming polls cannot be held keeping the current parliament intact, the petition said, adding that many candidates could not submit nomination papers due to the current political situation.