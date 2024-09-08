HC orders to appoint senior most DMD of Dhaka Wasa as acting MD

The High Court has directed the government to appoint the senior most deputy managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) as its acting managing director under the relevant rules.

The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain under what authority AKM Shahid Uddin has been performing as Dhaka Wasa's acting managing director.

The HC bench of Justice Ashish Ranjan Das and Justice Fahmida Quader issued the order and rule on September 5 following a writ petition filed by Anisur Rahman, a deputy managing director of Dhaka Wasa, challenging the legality of AKM Shahid Uddin's action for performing its acting MD.

Shahid Uddin was made acting MD of Dhaka Wasa after its former MD Taqsem A Khan resigned on August 15.

The writ petitioner's lawyer Syed Mamun Mahbub told The Daily Star that AKM Shahid Uddin cannot perform as acting MD of Dhaka Wasa following the HC order.

Under the relevant rules, the senior most deputy managing director of Dhaka Wasa will be appointed as its acting MD after the post felt vacant, he said.

Deputy Attorney General SM Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud told this correspondent that a petition will be moved before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.