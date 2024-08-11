HC division needs reforms too: AG Asaduzzaman

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman said reforms need to be implemented in the High Court Division similar to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

"The government has taken initiatives to reform the Supreme Court. A new chief justice has already been appointed. I hope the honourable chief justice will make this place of justice very soon," he said while talking to reporters at his office on the Supreme Court premises.

On Saturday, chief justice Obaidul Hassan and five other judges of the Appellate Division stepped down as student demanded their resignation. The same day, Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, senior most judge of the HC Division, was appointed as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh.

Today, Advocate Asaduzzaman, who was appointed as the new attorney general on August 8, told newsmen that he does not know whether there was any syndicate in the High Court.

"Let us know if anyone has done any syndicate here. Action will be taken as soon as informed," he said.

Replying to a question about allegations against then Law Minister Anisul Huq of interfering in the HC functions through one of his close aides, AG Asaduzzaman said, "The allegation was against the former law minister, not against the attorney general. Even the enemies of Law Adviser Asif Nazrul will not believe that he will be influenced by any syndicate or will be part of such syndicate."

In response to a question about how the crisis will be managed after a slew of resignations including former additional attorney generals, deputy attorney generals and assistant attorney generals, he said, "We will solve this very quickly".

When asked about the irregularities in the judiciary, he said the spirit of the second liberation war of Bangladesh is against irregularities.

People are standing against all these irregularities and lawlessness, Asaduzzaman said.

"I hope that the interim government will move forward to establish people's rights as they aspire", he said.