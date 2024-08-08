Advocate Md Asaduzzaman appointed attorney general

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has appointed senior lawyer Md Asaduzzaman as the attorney general of Bangladesh.

Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar issued a gazette notification to this effect today.

The attorney general has been appointed even before the formation of the interim government, which is set to be sworn in tonight.

On August 7, the then attorney general, AM Amin Uddin, resigned from the post citing "personal difficulties".

Asaduzzaman, an environmentalist lawyer, is the human rights affairs secretary of BNP.

He is a student of batch-17 of Dhaka University's law department.