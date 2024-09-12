Hasina’s extradition: Delhi to deal with this thru diplomatic channels

Says Jaishankar

India will address the issue of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition with the Bangladesh government through diplomatic channels, said Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He was speaking at a press briefing after a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Tuesday.

"As you know there is a change of government in Bangladesh. And we obviously deal with the government of the day. How we deal with that is through the diplomatic channel, not necessarily through reports which will be reported by the press," ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying in response to a question.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after her ouster in the face of a student-led mass uprising. She has been living in India since then.

However, the interim government's decision to revoke her diplomatic passport has raised questions about how long Hasina can stay there and whether she faces a possible extradition.

The Awami League president is now facing 153 cases, including 135 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity, three for abduction, seven for attempted murder and one for attacking a BNP procession.

On Sunday, Md Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor to the International Crimes Tribunal, said steps would be taken to bring Hasina back home under the existing extradition treaty with India.