Hasina sued in five more murder cases

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sued in five more murder cases over the deaths of five people in the capital's Jatrabari and Dhanmondi areas between July 19 and August 14.

Hasina is now facing at least 90 cases, mostly for murders during the mass student protests that forced her to resign and flee the country on August 5.

In the cases, former ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasan Mahmud, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and Dr Samanta Lal Sen, former lawmakers Shamim Osman, Nazrul Islam Babu, Ferdous Ahmed, and Mashiur Rahman Mollah Sajal, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, and former DB additional commissioner Harun Or Rashid have also been made accused, among others.

Four of those cases were filed with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saddam Hossain.

After recording the complainants' statements in the four cases, the magistrate asked the officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Sation to register the complainants as first information report, said court sources.

One Mohammad Ali filed a case against Hasina and 57 others over the death of his relative Obaidul Islam on August 4.

According to the case statement, leaders and activists of the AL-led 14-party alliance fired on thousands of people with illegal weapons in front of Kajla Petrol Pump in Jatrabari on August 4 during the anti-discrimination student movement, where Obaidul died of bullet injuries.

One Rubel filed a case against Hasina and 35 others over the death of his brother Rasel in the Kajla area on August 5.

One Mariam filed a case against Hasina and 93 others over the death of her son Saif Arafat Sharif, while Shilpi Akter filed another case against Hasina and 12 others over the death of his son Saidul Islam Yeasin.

In the cases' statements, the complainants said Sharif and Yeasin were killed in front of Jatrabari Police Station on August 14 by the accused, while they were managing traffic there. Meanwhile, one Renu filed a case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Faraha Diba Chanda against Hasina and 137 others over the death of her son Shuvo during quota reform protests.

According to case statement, Shuvo suffered bullet injuries in Dhanmondi on July 19 and died the next day while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

After recording the statement, the magistrate directed the PBI to investigate the complaint and submit a report.

MORE CASES AGAINST AL LEADERS

Former minister Amir Hossain Amu, former lawmaker Shahjahan Omar, who joined AL after leaving BNP before January 7 polls, and 60 others have been sued on charge of attacking students during protests on August 4 in Jhalakathi town.

Bittoy Kumar Sarkar alias Keshob Sarkar, vice-president of Jhalakathi district unit Chattra Dal, filed the case.

In Tangail, a case has been filed against 34 leaders and activists of district AL men over the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad members at Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University.

Md Shakiluzzaman, its central office secretary, filed the case with Tangail Sadar Police Station yesterday.

In Chattogram, CNG-run autorickshaw driver Md Anwar Hossain sued former ministers Hasan Mahmud, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, and 300 others yesterday for injuring him by opening fire on August 5 in the city's Double Mooring area.

In Thakurgaon, former water resources minister Ramesh Sen, former lawmaker Mazharul Islam Sujan, and 89 others were accused in a case filed over the death of a youth in a gas cylinder explosion at a house in Thakurgaon municipality on August 5.