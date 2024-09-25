Hasina, Quader sued over murder

Bangladesh
Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 163 others were sued yesterday in connection with the murder of Shaon Talukder, 21, during mass movement in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on August 5.

The victim's cousin Abdul Halim filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza.

Former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, among others, have been made accused in the case.

With this, Hasina is now facing 198 cases.

