Harassment of social worker protested

A human chain was formed yesterday in front of the Satkhira Press Club to condemn the alleged harassment of Shampa Goswami, acting headteacher of Kaliganj Mozahar Memorial Secondary School and executive director of the local NGO Prerona.

Speakers highlighted Goswami's significant contributions to empowering women in remote areas through her work, which has created employment opportunities for 100 individuals and benefited over 10,000 women in the community.

Protesters claimed she is facing harassment due to her status as a religious minority. They said former Jatiyo Party MP Shahadat Hossain, BNP leader Akhtaruzzaman Bappi, and their associates are targeting Goswami with misinformation and intimidation tactics aimed at disrupting her initiatives.

The demonstration began at 11:00am, led by Principal Subhash Sarkar.

The protesters said Hossain and Bappi were harassing Goswami by hiring criminals. A dismissed teacher of the institution, Abdus Samad, is also in on it, they added.

They claimed local NGOs are also helping the three as they feel threatened by Goswami's works.

The nexus is also trying to unlawfully remove Goswami from her teaching position, they said.

The protesters include Azad Hossain Belal, convener of the Satkhira District Citizens' Committee; Abdul Hamid, principal; educationist Kishori Mohan Sarkar; Swapon Kumar Shil, general secretary of the Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council's Satkhira branch; and Bishwanath Ghosh, general secretary of the Puja Celebration Committee.