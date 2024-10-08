Hajj pilgrims can now travel by sea

The Saudi government has agreed to a proposal to allow Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims to travel by sea.

They gave the nod during a bilateral meeting between Religious Affairs Adviser KM Khalid Hossain and Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah at Jeddah on Sunday, according to a press release from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

During the meeting, Khalid Hossain placed the proposal to the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry. The Saudi ministry confirmed the approval to the Bangladesh proposal.

However, discussions with port authorities are necessary, the Saudi officials said, adding that the Bangladesh government must also finalise the decision by consulting with shipping companies.

The government is considering sending around two to three thousand pilgrims via sea as part of a pilot project this year, according to the religious affairs ministry.

This year, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah set a minimum quota of 2,000 pilgrims per agency.

In response, the religious adviser requested the reconsideration of the quota, suggesting a reduction to 250 pilgrims per agency for 2024, which the Saudi minister assured would be taken into consideration.