Green Field Factory, Shah Muhammad Mohshin Khan Mausoleum win RIBA award

The architectural designs of Rangpur's Green Field Factory by Nakshabid Architects and Manikganj's Shah Muhammad Mohsin Khan Mausoleum by Sthapotik have been awarded prestigious Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) award.

They are among the 22 winners of "The RIBA International Awards for Excellence 2024" announced yesterday, according to a RIBA press release.

"The RIBA International Awards for Excellence" celebrate the most exemplary architecture from across the world and the 22 winning projects represent a significant cultural shift in the way that architecture is designed and built for current and future generations, the release said.

Green Field Factory of Karupannya Rangpur Limited

Photo: Collected

More than just a place of work, this rug making factory embraces all aspects of the natural environment for the benefit and wellbeing of the employees.

A functional building form, draped in beautiful planting, facilitating shade and filtered natural ventilation to the interior. Surrounding the factory and on the parkland, roof are more gardens and courtyards creating places of calm relaxation, social interaction and recreation.

Photo: Collected

Internally, water pools cool the air as it filters through the green screen and is drawn upwards by stack effect through four atria. On the factory floors there are views out to the wider landscape. In addition to the factory, the client has chosen to include a medical centre, a grocery shop, a daycare facility, prayer room and a canteen.

The Bonolota sculpture, representing 'strength of women's empowerment', was commissioned specifically for this reason and stands as a symbolic statement in the landscaped entrance parkland.

Entry is at first floor level, approached through Nandini Park, a richly landscaped arrival area then up a dramatic flight of podium steps. Alternatively, for accessibility, a ramp entrance leads from the same arrival point.

Photo: Collected

Walkways through the building cross ponds and lead into the full height, naturally top-lit seven-story atria. The building is a rectangular block, and the construction comprises of a simple concrete frame with locally sourced delightfully textured masonry infill walls. PV's and solar panel arrays are installed, and the building meets the LEED Green Building rating and achieved Platinum Certification for operation and maintenance.

This building where crafted rugs are lovingly made is a positive, commendable model, an exemplar for the future.

Shah Muhammad Mohsin Khan Mausoleum

Photo: Collected

An uplifting, light dappled Mausoleum in Manikganj, Bangladesh, built for the local community.

Located in the grounds of a family home, this beautiful Mausoleum structure was built to preserve the client's father's memory and continue his legacy. A single space, with a simple palette of materials, is elevated to a spiritual level through the playful manipulation of light entering the contemplative space.

Photo: Collected

Jali wall brickwork allows dappled light to sprinkle through the curved walls - the light seemingly dancing across the brick surfaces. The interesting plan, set on a grid of circles, results in curved, ribbed external walls, and informs the astonishing cylindrical concrete turreted ceiling, leading the eye to the sky beyond the cylinder capped skylights.

Their aim in the creation of the Mausoleum was to preserve the memory of their father, and continue his legacy, by providing a publicly accessible space for the local community to gather and use for contemplation and memorial.

Photo: Collected

The Architect explained that the plan and circular turreted motif is inspired by the multi domed mosques of the Sultani period.

All projects are now in the running for the fourth RIBA International Prize, which will be announced in November 2024 alongside the winner of the RIBA International Emerging Architect Prize.

Established in 2015, the RIBA International Prize is one of architecture's highest global accolades, awarded to a building that demonstrates visionary thinking, originality, excellence of execution, and makes a distinct contribution to its users, surrounding environment and communities.

The bi-annual prize is one of the world's most rigorously judged architecture awards, with every shortlisted building visited by a group of international design experts. It is open to any registered architect in the world and awarded to a building of any size, type or budget.

The 22 award-winning buildings are spread across 14 countries. Each project has been visited in person by a local ambassador appointed by RIBA.

The 22 winners of the RIBA International Awards for Excellence 2024 are:

1. Adega Pico Winery & Hotel by SAMI-Arquitectos in collaboration with DRDH Architects (Bandeiras, Portugal)

2. Ahmedabad University Centre by Stephane Paumier Architects (Ahmedabad, India)

3. Bioclimatic School in Guécélard by Atelier Julien Boidot (Guécélard, France)

4. Bundanon Art Museum & Bridge by Kerstin Thompson Architects (Illaroo, Australia)

5. Casa Catarina by Taller Hector Barraso (Valle de Braco, Mexico)

6. Collège Hampaté Bá by Article 25 (Niamey, Niger)

7. Engineering Laboratories | Pontificia Universidad Javeriana by Juan Pablo Ortiz Arquitectos TALLER Architects (Bogotá, Colombia)

8. Green Field Factory of Karupannya Rangpur Limited by Nakshabid Architects (Rangpur, Bangladesh)

9. Jacoby Studios by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin (Paderborn, Germany)

10. Jadgal Elementary School by DAAZ Office (Sistan and Baluchestan, Iran)

11. Jahad Metro Plaza by KA architecture Studio (Tehran, Iran)

12. Jingdezhen Pengjia Alley Compound by Beijing AN-DESIGN Architects (Jingdezhen City, China)

13. Liknon by K-Studio (Vourliotes, Greece)

14. Modulus Matrix – 85 Social Housing in Cornellà by Peris+Toral Arquitectes (Cornellà, Spain)

15. Morland Mixité Capitale by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin and CALQ (Paris, France)

16. Neue Nationalgalerie refurbishment by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin (Berlin, Germany)

17. Punchbowl Mosque by Angelo Candalepas and Associates (Sydney, Australia)

18. Shah Muhammad Mohsin Khan Mausoleum by Sthapotik (Manikganj, Bangladesh)

19. Sharanam Centre for Rural Development by Jateen Lad (near Pondicherry, India)

20. Six Bricolage-houses by ARCity Office (Shenzhen City, China)

21. Thapar University Learning Laboratory by McCullough Mulvin Architects (Patiala, India)

22. Veemgebouw by Caruso St John Architects (Eindhoven, Netherlands)