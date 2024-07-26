Grameen kalyan: HC verdict on two petitions July 30

The High Court yesterday fixed July 30 for delivering verdicts on two separate writ petitions that challenged the NBR orders over the reassessment of around Tk 600 crore as income tax from Grameen Kalyan for different tax years.

Grameen Kalyan is a nonprofitable and charitable organisation founded by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Yesterday, the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Maniruzzaman set July 30 as the date for delivering judgement after concluding the hearing on the matters.

Senior lawyer Sarder Jinnat Ali appeared for Grameen Kalyan while Assistant Attorney General Tahmina Poly argued for the state.

AAG Tahmina Poly earlier told The Daily Star that an HC bench led by Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar had earlier disposed of the two writ petitions filed by Grameen Kalyan in 2017 and allowed it to move an appeal before the appellate authority of the NBR challenging its reassessment of the income tax for 2011-12 to 2016-17 tax years.

NBR in its appeal said Grameen Kalyan has filed the review petition with NBR with a declaration that Grameen Kalyan will not move any appeal against the reassessment.

So, the HC has no authority to allow Grameen Kalyan to move an appeal against the reassessment order, Tahmina Poly added.