Govt scraps contractual appointments of 11 secretaries

NBR gets new chief

The interim government yesterday cancelled the contractual appointments of 11 officials of secretary or equivalent ranks and sent another secretary into forced retirement.

It also transferred three other secretaries. The government issued separate notifications in this regard.

This is the first major change to the civil administration since the interim government took office on August 8.

Jahangir Alam, secretary of the Public Security Division under the home ministry, was sent into forced retirement.

Jahangir served as the secretary of the Election Commission during the last national election on January 7, which was boycotted by almost all opposition political parties, including the BNP.

Md Mokabbir Hossain, chairman (senior secretary) of Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council, has been made senior secretary of the home ministry's Public Security Division.

Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian, member (secretary) of Planning Commission, has been transferred to the agriculture ministry.

Md Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division under the finance ministry, was transferred to the Internal Resources Division and made the NBR chairman.

CONTRACTS REVOKED

The top 11 bureaucrats, whose contracts were cancelled, include Rahmatul Muneem, NBR chairman (senior secretary); Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman (senior secretary) of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA); KM Abdus Salam, senior secretary of the Parliament Secretariat; Satyajit Karmaker, senior secretary of the Planning Division; Mokammel Hossain, senior secretary of the civil aviation and tourism ministry; ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division; Humayun Kabir, secretary of the railways ministry; Md Ali Hossain, secretary of the science and technology ministry; and Wahida Akter, secretary of the agriculture ministry.

The contractual appointment of Khairul Islam as a member (secretary) of BIDA, was also cancelled.

In another development, Lamiya Morshed, executive director of Yunus Centre, has been appointed as the principal coordinator of SDG affairs in the Chief Adviser's Office.