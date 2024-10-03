Govt forms 8-member judiciary reform commission

The government has constituted an eight-member commission headed by Justice Shah Abu Nayeem Mominir Rahman, a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, with a view to proposing necessary reforms to make the judiciary independent, impartial and effective.

The commission was formed after the chief adviser of the interim government approved it.

The cabinet division issued a gazette notification today to this effect saying that the commission will start functions from October 3 and will come up with a report within next 90 days. The report will be submitted to the chief adviser.

Other seven members of the commission are two retired High Court judges Justice Emdadul Haque and Justice Farid Ahmed Shibli; Syed Aminul Islam, former district and sessions judge and former registrar general of Bangladesh Supreme Court; Masdar Hossain, former district and sessions judge; senior SC lawyer Hussain Shawn; Kazi Mahfuzaul Haque Supan, associate professor of law department at Dhaka University; and a representative from students.