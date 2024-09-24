Govt forms 10 teams to combat dengue

The government yesterday formed 10 teams for proper implementation, coordination and close supervision of the mosquito eradication campaign to combat dengue outbreak in the current season.

Among the teams, four teams will work in Dhaka South City Corporation and three teams will work in Dhaka North City Corporation. Three teams have been formed for operations in Narayanganj, Gazipur, Chattogram and other city corporations.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held at the Local Government Division chaired by LGD secretary Abu Hena Morshed Jaman.

Apart from these, several more teams have been formed for vulnerable municipalities like Savar, Dohar, Tarab, Rupganj and other municipalities.

Another seven-member committee has been formed to coordinate and collect information on the dengue outbreak. Additional secretaries and joint secretary level officers of local government departments have been made heads of the teams in these committees.

The responsible officers of the teams will visit at least three dengue outbreak areas daily and supervise dengue prevention activities.

The teams will also submit pictorial reports regarding the measures taken and operations to deal with the outbreak of dengue disease regularly to the Data Collection Committee of the Local Government Department.