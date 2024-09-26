Gill nets wreak havoc in haor

Many local fishermen are engaged in illegal practices including use of banned gill nets (locally called current nets), which is threatening Hakaluki Haor’s ecosystem. This photo of fishers using such nets to catch fish was taken at a beel recently. Photo: Star

Illegal fishing practices in Hakaluki Haor, a major wetland located between Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts, have been causing an alarming decline to the aquatic resources of this freshwater ecosystem.

Of the 110 indigenous fish species once found in the haor, only 50 are currently thriving.

"Many local fishermen are engaged in illegal practices including use of banned gill nets (locally called current nets), which is wreaking havoc on the fish populations," said Saddam Hosain, a farmer in Gourisankar area of Hakaluki Haor.

Gill nets have very narrow mesh sizes, thereby catching both juvenile and matured fish, including spawning ones, decimating fish populations.

Thousands of seasonal fishermen catch fish using gill nets in the haor areas during the four-five months on monsoon, said Sajedul Haque, a resident of Palermura area.

Environmentalists expressed grave concern regarding the loss to the freshwater ecosystem's biodiversity due to the illegal fishing practices as well as pollution.

Kamrun Hasan Numan, an environmental activist, said several iconic indigenous species like Magur, Ritha, and Chital are on the brink of extinction, alongside many aquatic plants such as lotus and water lily.

"There were over 25 fish sanctuaries in Hakaluki Haor 15 years back, but only 11 of those now remain along with only three designated protected areas," said Touhidur Rahman, a project officer of Centre for Natural Resource Studies.

Contacted, Abu Masud, senior fisheries officer in Kulaura upazila, said the upazila fisheries office has been conducting drives regularly alongside continued monitoring and enforcement of laws.

Around 5,000 meters of banned nets were seized and destroyed during a drive on September 22, he added.

Shah Zahurul Haque, assistant commissioner (land) in Kulaura upazila, said the drives will continue.

Local communities, authorities, and environmental organisations must collaborate to develop and implement conservation strategies to preserve the fisheries resources of Hakaluki Haor ecosystem, he added.