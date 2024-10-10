Frustration mounts over gazette delay

255 candidates under further scrutiny

The public administration ministry is yet to publish the gazette notification of the 43rd BCS, even nine months after the Public Service Commission (PSC) recommended the appointment of 2,805 candidates, causing frustration among the aspirants.

The candidates are concerned over the issuance of the official notification and getting their respective joining dates.

According to ministry sources, the verification process for recommended candidates of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service began while the Awami League government was in power.

The issuance of the notification was at the final stage before the fall of AL government. However, a re-verification process was initiated for 255 candidates following the ouster.

After being recommended for the 43rd BCS, I didn't pursue the next BCS exams, even though I passed the preliminary and written tests. But in a cruel twist of fate, I am still unemployed today. — Khalid Hasan, a Buet alumnus

The public administration ministry published a report on September 8 regarding its work between August 8 and September 7 under the interim government.

"The information obtained from intelligence reports regarding 255 candidates has been sent to the Special Branch for further verification in light of the changed circumstances. The notification will be issued as soon as the medical examination and intelligence reports are received," said the report.

The report also said several candidates who were recommended for appointment in the 43rd BCS faced obstacles from miscreants while attending their medical examinations.

PSC and Directorate General of Health Services have been requested to arrange another medical examination for those who could not attend, reads the ministry report.

Amid the situation, several successful candidates from 43rd BCS have expressed their growing frustration and disappointment.

"After being recommended for the 43rd BCS, I didn't pursue the next BCS exams, even though I passed the preliminary and written tests. But in a cruel twist of fate, I am still unemployed today," Khalid Hasan, an alumnus of Buet, told The Daily Star.

Requesting to be unnamed, a former student of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University said, "After receiving the recommendation, I told my mother she wouldn't have to work in the garment factory anymore. But nine months have passed since the final result, and that dream remains unfulfilled."

On December 26, 2023, the PSC recommended the recruitment of 2,805 candidates from the 43rd BCS. Of these, 2,163 candidates were recommended for cadre positions, and 642 were recommended for non-cadre positions.

The recruitment process for this BCS began with the publication of the circular on November 30, 2020.

Among the 2,163 cadre positions, the highest number of recommendations were made for the education cadre, with 803 candidates.

Contacted, a senior official of the public administration ministry said, "We are working on it and expecting to publish the gazette by next week."