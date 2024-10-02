Former EXIM Bank chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder arrested

Former chairman of EXIM Bank Nazrul Islam Mazumder was arrested from Dhaka's Gulshan area last night.

A team of detectives arrested Mazumder, also the founder of Nassa Group, said Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"He was accused in several cases. We will decide in which cases he will be shown arrested," he told The Daily Star.

In late August, following the ouster of Awami League government, Bangladesh Bank reconstituted the board of directors of EXIM Bank, bringing an end to the era of the financial institution's influential chairman Mazumder.

A close ally of the Awami League government, Mazumder had been serving the private bank owners' forum -- Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) -- since 2009.

Mazumder not only used his influence at Exim Bank, but also at the overall banking industry, including the central bank, according to industry insiders.