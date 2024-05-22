Form minority commission with judicial power

Demands Nirmul Committee

Shahriar Kabir, the outgoing president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, yesterday said the government's initiative to protect the rights of minorities does not seem sufficient.

"For a long time, we have been demanding the formation of a minority commission. If the government can't do that, we will form the National Minority Commission ourselves," he said.

He made the remarks at the announcement ceremony of the organisation's new executive committee at Jatiya Press Club.

Speaking at the event, Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik said, "India, Canada, and Australia have national minority commissions with judicial powers. Although there is a National Human Rights Commission in Bangladesh, it is not empowered. We demand a minority commission with judicial powers from the government."

Names of the members of the new 91-member committee have been officially announced after the Eighth National Conference of the organisation.

Shyamoli Nasrin Chowdhury is president of the newly elected committee, while Asif Munir Tanmoy is the general secretary.

"The Nirmul Committee will not make any compromise in upholding the spirit of the Liberation War and the 1972 constitution," said the newly-elected president.

Muntassir Mamoon, advisor of the committee, also spoke.