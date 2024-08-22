Flood situation worsens in Ctg; 1 lakh stranded in Fatikchhari

The flood situation at Chattogram, particularly Fatikchhari upazila, has worsened significantly due to torrential rain coupled with a surge of water from hilly areas in the past 24 hours.

The Chattogram Met Office recorded 142 mm rain in the past 24 hours till 9:00am, said forecasting officer Abdul Barek.

The low-lying areas in the port city including Chawkbazar, Bakalia, Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, GEC intersection, Sholoshahar, Badurtala, Kapasgola, Halishahar, Agrabad, Dewan Bazar, Sub Area, Aturar Depot, Oxygen intersection, Katalganj and Probartak intersection have gone under knee- to waist-deep water.

The flooding has severely affected 13 unions of Fatikchhari and over one lakh people have been stranded in the area, said Mozammed Hoque Chowdhury, local upazila nirbahi officer said.

As Halda was flowing 68 cm above its danger level at Narayanhat point as of 11:00am today, most of the low-lying areas of Fatikchhari, including Narayanhat, Bhujpur, Paindong, Lelang, Samitirhat, Harualchari, Suabil were submerged by floodwater.

"River water is entering through 22 cracks that developed on the dyke along Halda," confirmed Sohag Talukder, sub divisional engineer of the Water Development Board.

Water of different canals in the upazila is overflowing.

Road communication between Heyanko to Fatikchhari, Jhankar intersection to Raozan, Nazirhat to Kazirhat, and some other areas stopped as those went underwater.

Nizam Udding, a school teacher from Narayanhat, area told The Daily Star that he was stuck at home due to an onrush of water.

"Our village was submerged on Tuesday night. The situation is still unchanged," he added.

Apart from Fatikchhari, many people in Raozan, Lohagara, Satkania, Chandanaish, Mirsarai and Sitakunda remain stranded at home due to the flash floods.

Water has entered the houses while fish of many waterbodies have washed away.

Around five lakh people in these upazilas have been affected due to flood, said sources in the areas.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury said a total of 290 medical teams have been formed to combat the situation in the district. "We are ready to provide services to the affected people," he said.