A family torn apart by the sea

One brother dies, another goes missing in the bay within two years

A devastated Akabbar Shah and Amina Begum after losing their two sons to the sea within two years. Photo: Star

Cyclone Remal left the Choto Masua village of Pirojpur's Mathbaria upazila devastated in its wake. With no support coming from the government, many fishers were forced to head out to the sea, despite an active 65-day fishing ban, to feed their families.

Al Amin, the only earning member of his family of six -- including his elderly father, blind mother, wife and two children -- was one such fisherman.

A total of 12 fishermen started their voyage on June 23 from the village.

However, tragedy struck mid sea.

Their fishing boat sank on Monday morning, around 10-12 kilometres from Mahipur of Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila, leaving five fishermen -- including Al Amin -- missing.

Another fishing boat recovered seven fishermen, including the trawler's owner, and returned home on Tuesday afternoon.

Al Amin has been missing ever since.

Al Amin had taken an advance loan of Tk 10,000 from the owner on the condition that he would help them catch fish during the 65-day ban, said Al Amin's father Akabbar Shah, 75.

Akabbar alleged when his son refused to go fishing in the sea, the owner asked him to return the advance loan, leaving Al Amin with no other choice but to accompany them.

Another one of Akabbar's son, Noor Islam, also died after going out to sea one year back.

"Noor's family is leading a miserable life. We support them as much as we can... but now with Al Amin gone, I don't know how we will survive?" he said.

During a visit to the dilapidated house of missing Al Amin, this correspondent found his mother Amina Begum sitting motionlessly.

Al Amin's wife, Salma, kept crying until she lost consciousness. Their two children, yet to understand the gravity of the situation, sat beside their grandmother.

Md Jahangir Alam, a neighbour, said Al Amin's family is one of the poorest ones in the village.

Jahangir and other villagers urged the government to provide financial support to the missing fishermen's families and the village as well, as otherwise this cycle would continue.

SM Ajharul Islam, district fisheries officer in Pirojpur, said they have informed the matter to coast guard so that they can recover the bodies.

"We have also urged the concerned law enforcement agencies to increase monitoring so that no fishing boat can go out to sea until the ban ends on July 23," he added.