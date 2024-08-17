Expedite visas for journalists who want to visit Bangladesh: Chief Adviser press secretary

The interim government has asked all missions abroad to expedite visa approvals for any journalists who want to visit Bangladesh, according to a Facebook post made today by Shafiqul Alam, press secretary of the Chief Adviser.

Anyone who wants to report on Bangladesh and the performance of the interim government is most welcome, Shafiqul wrote today.

"Yesterday, during his telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said Indian journalists are welcome to Bangladesh and report from the ground here," he added.

"It is better they see the situation themselves and do reports accordingly rather than being dictated by any secondary — and sometimes very exaggerated — reports."

He added he personally called the Bangladesh mission officials in New Delhi and Hong Kong to fast-track all visa applications for journalists.

"We want to build an open society where freedom of press is non-negotiable," he wrote.