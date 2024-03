A Dhaka court yesterday sent former secretary Proshanto Kumar Roy to jail in a corruption case.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Proshanto surrendered before it seeking bail, said a court official.

On June 5 last year, ACC filed the case against Proshanto, former project director of "Ekti Bari Ekti Khamar" project, for amassing around Tk 1.25 crore.