Ex-MP Durjoy placed on 4-day remand

A Manikganj court today granted a four-day remand for former Manikganj-1 lawmaker Naimur Rahman Durjoy in a case filed under the Explosives Act.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order around 3:00pm after police produced Durjoy before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

Durjoy, who was arrested late last night from his residence in Dhaka's Lalmatia, was brought to the court amid heightened security.

Outside the court premises, a protesting crowd hurled eggs at Durjoy.

Special Public Prosecutor Humayun Kabir, representing the state, told the court that Durjoy supplied weapons that were used to open fire on student protesters during the July uprising, adding that under Durjoy's shelter, then-ruling party activists fired on the student crowd.

The court ordered that the remand be completed within seven working days and a report submitted upon completion.

Durjoy had reportedly been in hiding since August 5, following the filing of two separate cases under the Explosives Act with Manikganj Sadar and Daulatpur police stations.

A former national cricketer, Durjoy was elected as a member of parliament on an Awami League ticket in the 2014 and 2018 general elections.