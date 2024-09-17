Everything doesn’t go by the law: foreign adviser on Hasina’s stay in India

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today said everything does not happen according to law, in reference to the Indian government giving shelter to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been staying in the country since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5.

"We will have to see this matter this way," he said, adding that everything "does not go by the law".

The adviser made this remark while responding to a question on Hasina's status in India as her diplomatic passport has been cancelled.

He said Bangladesh has not learnt anything officially from the Indian side except what the country's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after her entry into India.

It has been over a month since Sheikh Hasina hurriedly landed at a military base near Delhi after a chaotic exit from Bangladesh.

Hasina's dramatic departure on August 5 followed weeks of student-led protests which spiralled into deadly, nationwide unrest.

She was initially expected to stay in India for just a short period, but reports say her attempts to seek asylum in the UK, the US and the UAE have not been successful so far, according to the BBC.