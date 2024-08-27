Ensure better security for visa centre

Indian High Commission asks foreign ministry after demo

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has sought enhanced security after a demonstration inside the key Indian visa centre yesterday.

"We have taken this up with the MoFA [the Ministry of Foreign Affairs]. We have sent a note verbale. We need enhanced security. Such a situation should not arise," an Indian official at the High Commission told UNB last night.

The official said yesterday's development does not give them confidence, noting that they were basically returning passports as requested by people.

Visa seekers, who went there to collect their passports, suddenly demonstrated at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka's Jamuna Future Park, demanding Indian visas.

Meanwhile, in a press release on its website yesterday, Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) Bangladesh stated that IVAC Dhaka and Satkhira centers will be closed today.

In other IVACs, only delivery operations will continue as usual, it added.