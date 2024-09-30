Enhance youth employability

Speakers tell event

It is urgent to improve young people's employability to effectively meet the pressing demands of today's job market, said speakers at a project launching event yesterday at a hotel in the capital.

To combat youth unemployment, Educo Bangladesh in partnership with Child Fund Korea (CFK) and Eco-Social Development Organization (ESDO) has launched project "LIFT".

The project will provide technical and vocational training, soft skills and career guidance to 300 vulnerable youth across various sectors.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said, "Technical education equips individuals with practical skills and unlocks considerable opportunities for entrepreneurship."

"Our goal is to provide training that enables them to establish themselves as skilled professionals abroad, while also fostering their potential to grow as entrepreneurs within the country," he added.

Abdul Hamid, country director of Educo Bangladesh stated, "Our focus is not only on creating employment but also on promoting a sustainable work environment where young people can shape their own futures."

Foysal Ahmed, a youth, said, "During the pandemic, my family experienced financial hardships, which forced me to discontinue my studies. Now, I wish to pursue technical and vocational training in mobile servicing and open a mobile repair shop in my village."