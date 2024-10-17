Enforced disappearances: Inquiry commission extends deadline for filing complaints to Oct 31

Children of the victims of enforced disappearances hold their photos at a rally in front of the National Museum in Dhaka, May 28, 2022. Photo: Star

The deadline for submitting complaints to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has been extended to October 31, said a press release signed by KM Khalid Bin Zaman, public relations officer of the commission.

During this period, victims, their family members, relatives, or eyewitnesses of enforced disappearances that occurred between January 6, 2009, and August 5, 2024, may file complaints in person at the commission's office.

Complaints can also be submitted via mail or email.

The address for filing complaints is Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, 96 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212. Email: [email protected].

The government formed a five-member inquiry commission on August 27, led by retired High Court judge Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, to identify and locate individuals who were forcibly disappeared by various intelligence and law enforcement agencies. These agencies include Bangladesh Police, the Rapid Action Battalion, Border Guard Bangladesh, the Criminal Investigation Department, the Special Branch, the Ansar Battalion, National Security Intelligence, military forces, and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).

The other members of the commission are Justice Md Farid Ahmed Shibli, another former High Court judge, along with rights activists Nur Khan and Sazzad Hossain, and Nabila Idris, a faculty member at BRAC University.

The commission is expected to submit its report to the government after completing its investigation within 45 working days, as per the Commissions of Inquiry Act-1956, under which it was formed.