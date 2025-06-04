Enforced disappearance commission hands over 2nd interim report to Yunus

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances today submitted its second interim report to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, who chairs the commission, handed over the report to the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna.

Commission members Nur Khan, Sazzad Hossain, and Nabila Idris were also present.

Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, and Principal Secretary Siraj Uddin Mia attended the event as well.

According to the commission, it has received 1,850 complaints of enforced disappearance so far, of which 1,350 have been verified.

The final tally could exceed 3,500 cases, the members said.

They reported that over 300 victims are still missing.

Responding to the findings, Yunus said the report should be published both online and in book form.

"There is interest surrounding it not only in Bangladesh but globally as well," he said.

"What horrifying incidents!" he remarked.

"These crimes were committed by members of our own society's 'gentlemen'—our own relatives and acquaintances. Based on your findings, there should be a horror museum. These are spine-chilling events. People should be shown what such detention cells are like—the cruelty and brutality of being confined in a three-by-three-foot space for days and even months," said the chief adviser.

He also instructed the commission to highlight short-term action points and indicate which ministries are responsible for implementation.

One commission member told the chief adviser, "The incidents are so horrific that many of those involved—including officials and others—now suffer from guilt. Some have reached out to us as part of an effort toward self-purification. Two officers even wrote letters seeking relief from their guilt. These letters were found at the Gonobhaban. The then army chief publicly acknowledged these letters."

Justice Moyeenul urged the chief adviser to take steps so that the families of the missing can at least carry out financial transactions through their bank accounts.

He said that under existing law, a person missing for seven years can be legally presumed dead. He recommended amending the law to reduce this period to five years.

Yunus welcomed the suggestion and advised the commission to propose concrete measures for immediate action.

Thanking the commission members, the chief adviser said, "You are carrying out your work in defiance of fear, threats, and intimidation. You are an inspiration to the people of this country. You will inspire future generations who work for human rights."