Eleven die of heatstroke in 9 days: DGHS

Actual number may be higher

Eleven people died of heatstroke across Bangladesh in the last nine days, four of them in the 24 hours preceding 6:00pm yesterday, according to the health directorate.

The actual number of people dying of heat stress related illness could be higher because the Directorate General of Health Services started keeping records on April 22, 20 days after the heatwave started battering the country.

This is the first time the DGHS is releasing data on heatstroke.

Incidents of heatstrokes claiming lives were reported earlier last month, but the cause of the fatalities were not officially confirmed.

Besides, the DGHS surveillance does not cover private healthcare facilities that outnumber government ones.

Yesterday, mercury reached a record-breaking 43.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore, said Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallick, adding that Chuadanga saw 43.7C.

As per DGHS data, 10 of the heatstroke victims were men and one was a woman. Of the four people reported dead yesterday, two were in Madaripur and two in Chattogram.

Earlier, one each was reported dead in Chuadanga, Khulna, Habiganj, Rajbari, Jhenaidah, Lalmonirhat and Bandarban.

As of yesterday, five people were admitted to hospitals after suffering heatstrokes.

Doctors at government hospitals are receiving online training based on a draft "Guideline on Management of Heat Related Illness", said Prof Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, director general of the DGHS, adding that the draft will be finalised soon.

Symptoms of heatstroke include a body temperature of 40C or more, increased heart rate, vomiting, fast breathing, excessive sweating, confusion, slurred speech, and loss of consciousness.

WEATHER FORECAST

A Met office statement says rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur today at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Chattogram division with hail at isolated places.

On Thursday, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over the two divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions with hail at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.