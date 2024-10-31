Bangladesh
Star Report
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:00 AM

Egypt invites CA to attend D-8 Summit

Star Report
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:00 AM

Egypt has invited Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to attend the D-8 summit to be held in Cairo on December 16-19.

Egypt's Ambassador to Bangladesh Omar Fahmy handed the invitation letter from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the chief adviser at the Chief Adviser's Office in Dhaka's Tejgaon.

The ambassador said the heads of government of at least five countries -- Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan and Nigeria -- have confirmed their participation.

He said an important sideline meeting at the conference will discuss how to support the Palestinians against Israeli aggression.

