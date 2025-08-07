EC seeks details of magistrates in last 3 polls

The Election Commission has requested detailed personal information on magistrates who were deployed during the national elections held in 2014, 2018, and 2024.

On Monday, letters, signed by Deputy Secretary Mohammad Monir Hossain, were sent to the divisional commissioners of Dhaka and Chattogram, as well as all deputy commissioners across the country, seeking information under eight categories.

The EC has made the move at the request of the Police Bureau of Investigation.

The data requested includes each magistrate's full name, parents' names, permanent and present addresses, national ID number, passport number, and mobile phone number.

The three polls in question had drawn widespread criticism for lacking inclusivity, transparency, and credibility. The 2014 polls were boycotted by the BNP-led alliance, leaving 153 seats uncontested. Voter turnout was officially recorded at 51 percent, but violence and low participation raised questions about the election's legitimacy.

In 2018, the BNP contested under the Jatiya Oikya Front, but the election was marred by allegations of ballot-stuffing, voter intimidation, and suppression of the opposition. Despite the participation of a major opposition alliance, the Awami League won 288 out of 300 seats. The most recent election, held in January last year, saw another BNP boycott. The EC had reported a voter turnout of 41.8 percent -- the lowest in the country's recent history.