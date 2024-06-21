Dwelling in death trap

Thousands living in landslide fear in Moulvibazar, Habiganj

The risk of landslides looms large for thousands living on foothills in Sylhet, Cox's Bazar and Chattogram amid the ongoing monsoon rain. Unabated hill razing has heightened the danger. Experts have warned that the situation resembles a ticking time bomb and anything can happen at any time if people living on foothills are not evacuated immediately.

Suleman Ali, a resident of Dahpara village in Juri upazila, Moulvibazar, lives in fear after parts of his house were damaged by a recent landslide from a nearby hill.

"We are living in constant fear amid the looming threat of landslides. The persistent rainfall and flooding are exacerbating the situation further. We are desperately seeking a way out of this situation," he said.

Jashim Uddin, 35, from Saheb Tila village in Rajnagor upazila, echoed Suleman's concerns. Like them, thousands of residents in the hilly areas of Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts fear landslides amid the inclement weather.

The Met office issued a landslide warning for the hilly areas of Chattogram and Sylhet.

Rafiq Uddin, chairman of North Shahbazpur Union Parishad in Barlekha upazila, advised people to avoid foothill areas for safety.

On June 18, a hillock collapsed on Nirala Punjee road in Sreemangal upazila, Moulvibazar, following a daylong downpour and onrush of hilly torrents, halting vehicular movement. Earlier, three of a family died in a landslide in Majortila Chamelibag of Sylhet on June 10.

Besides, a female tea worker named Gita Kahar, 30, died and three others were injured in a landslide in Kamalganj on May 31.

Tofazzal Sohel, coordinator of Habiganj Sankhubdo Andolon, said hilly soil, saturated with rainwater, is turning into loose mud, increasing the risk of sudden collapses.

Abdul Karim Kim, general secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon's Sylhet chapter, said, "This is the fourth round of flooding in Sylhet within 20 days. Low-lying areas are submerged, and continuous downpours worsen the flood situation and raise the threat of landslides."

He called for strict enforcement of laws and effective local authority vigilance to curb hill razing.

Shah Shaheda Akhter, coordinator of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association in Sylhet, echoed him.

Badrul Huda, assistant director of the Department of Environment in Sylhet, said, "Over 30 percent of Sylhet's hills have been razed in the last two and a half decades. Due to recent heavy showers and indiscriminate hill cutting, landslides may occur at any time."

Najratun Naeem, UNO of Barlekha upazila, said the administration has been alerting residents living on foothills to move to safety as incessant rain increases the likelihood of landslides.