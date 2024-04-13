‘Duty comes first’: Eid sacrifices of traffic police

Working long shifts is common for police constables, as is working during holidays and festivals, and often under tremendous stress. Photo: Palash Khan

While others celebrate Eid with loved ones, Traffic Constable Joynal Abedin of Gulshan Zone stands guard.

"It's been this way the last three Eids," he told this correspondent around noon yesterday.

"I've been in the traffic department for a year and a half. My shift starts at 2:00pm and ends at 10:45pm. We've adjusted our lives. My son wants to visit our hometown, but I explained to him that we can go later. Duty comes first."

Eid brings joy, laughter, and the sweet comfort of reuniting with loved ones. While many celebrate at home, a dedicated group stands guard on the roads, ensuring a smooth and safe journey for commuters: the traffic police.

ASI Habibullah of Tejgaon Zone said on Eid day, "Profession comes first. We're trained for situations like these. I have four children. My elder children understand my job. They know the importance of the duty. Family time comes after duty. They understand.

"I've spoken to my mother over phone before my duty. We exchanged Eid greetings. We visit our hometown when on leave. Seeing people reunite for Eid fills me with joy. It's a small sacrifice for a bigger celebration," he added.

Traffic Constable Rustom Ali of Mohammadpur zone finds his reward in service. "Yes, it's a holiday, but this is our duty," he said on Eid day.

"Helping people is what I enjoy. I've been working in this sector for 18 years. Every day I get to help a lot of people. We work in sun, rain, whatever is thrown at us," he added.

Their commitment extends beyond managing traffic. They can also be seen helping people with disabilities cross the road, and giving directions.

The job of a traffic police is far from easy. They face long hours under the harsh sun or heavy rain, exposed to constant sound pollution that can lead to hearing problems. Yet, they endure these challenges with unwavering dedication, sacrificing for the greater good.