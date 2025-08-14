DSCC misses revenue goals for 5th straight year

For five consecutive fiscal years, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has failed to meet its revenue collection targets, with the shortfall in 2024-25 being the largest in recent years.

In the latest fiscal year, DSCC set a revenue target of Tk 1,337 crore but collected only Tk 791 crore -- a shortfall of Tk 546 crore -- marking a decline of nearly Tk 270 crore compared to the previous year. The collection rate dropped to 59 percent, the lowest in five years, after never falling below 70 percent in the preceding four years.

The DSCC authorities attributed the sharp fall to the 42-day lockout and protest movement surrounding BNP leader Ishraque Hossain's mayoral oath-taking, which halted all citizen services and revenue collection at Nagar Bhaban and its 10 regional offices.

The movement began on May 14, when Ishraque's supporters locked the main gates of Nagar Bhaban and regional offices, and ended on June 23.

A review of the past five years shows the pattern of missed targets.

In 2020-21, DSCC targeted Tk 991.77 crore but collected Tk 703.31 crore, a shortfall of Tk 288.46 crore. In 2021-22, the target was Tk 1,242.46 crore, with Tk 879.65 crore collected -- Tk 362.81 crore short. The 2022-23 target was Tk 1,277 crore, but Tk 1,031.97 crore was realised, leaving a gap of Tk 245.03 crore. In 2023-24, the target was Tk 1,372.37 crore, while Tk 1,061 crore was collected -- a Tk 311.37 crore shortfall.

Although revenue collection had been increasing year-on-year between 2020-21 and 2023-24 -- rising by Tk 176.34 crore, Tk 152.32 crore, and Tk 29.59 crore respectively -- the trend reversed in 2024-25, with a steep drop.

A DSCC revenue department officer said no officials or employees could enter Nagar Bhaban during the protest period, with even the administrator and CEO's offices locked.

"Because of this, DSCC could not fully collect revenue from the 52 revenue heads. Many citizens came to pay revenue but left empty-handed. Trade licence issuance and renewals were impossible during that period, reducing total revenue collection," the official said.

On Wednesday, DSCC administrator Md Shahjahan Mia announced the budget for fiscal year 2025-26, setting a revenue collection target of Tk 1,399.98 crore against a total budget of Tk 3,841.38 crore.

Shahjahan Mia said June is normally the month of highest collection, but this year the offices were locked for over 40 days.

"However, we have targeted to collect more revenue in 2025-26 than was collected in 2024-25. The arrears from last fiscal year will be collected during the current fiscal year," he added.

Contacted, BNP leader Ishraque Hossain's family said he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital, and no comments could be obtained from him.

Urban planner Professor Adil Muhammad Khan said the decline was not solely due to Ishraque's movement.

"All activities were halted for about one and a half months. Additionally, there was a student-led uprising in the previous fiscal year. Following that, the mayor and councillors were removed. People were somewhat hesitant. These are also reasons."

Collecting the revenue that could not be collected this year in the next year will be a challenge for DSCC, he said.