Dr Atiur Rahman to receive honorary doctorate from SOAS University of London

Renowned economist and Professor Emeritus of Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman, will be awarded an honorary doctorate from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

This accolade, confirmed through a formal letter by Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib on April 30, 2024, recognises Dr Rahman's extensive contributions to economics and poverty alleviation.

Scheduled for early September 2024, during the annual graduation ceremony, Dr Rahman will receive the Doctor of Science (Economics) degree.

Dr Rahman is known for his role as the former governor of Bangladesh Bank where he was instrumental in initiatives aimed at pro-poor public expenditure, environmental and climate policies, sustainable development, financial inclusion, and social innovation.

Dr Rahman also founded Unnayan Shamannay, a globally recognised research and advocacy organisation committed to socio-economic development. His work with the organisation has been pivotal in advancing discussions and actions around poverty alleviation.

The SOAS letter also mentioned as an alumnus of SOAS, Dr Rahman's accolades extend beyond this honorary degree, including multiple national and international awards that underscore his influence and legacy in the field of economics and beyond.