DMP issues traffic guidelines for 31st night

Dhaka Metropolitan Police today issued some directives over the 31st night celebration in order to avoid any untoward incident in the capital.

In the interest of overall security and law and order in Dhaka city, no gatherings or festivals can be held at road intersections, flyovers, streets, and public places, said a press release signed by DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

No events, gatherings, dances, songs, and any cultural events can be held in open spaces on the occasion of New Year celebrations, the release added.

No firecrackers, crackers, and lanterns shall be flown or bought or sold anywhere.

No outsider or vehicle will be allowed to enter the Dhaka University area after 6:00pm.

Only vehicles carrying stickers of Dhaka University can enter by providing identification.

The teachers, students, officers, and employees living in the Dhaka University area will return to their respective areas by 8:00pm on 31 December 2023 and in case of entry after 8:00pm, they will have to show their identity cards to the policemen on duty.

Outsiders will not be allowed to enter Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara areas after 8:00pm.

However, citizens living in these areas can enter through Kamal Ataturk Avenue (Kakoli Crossing) and Mohakhali Amtali Crossing subject to identification after the scheduled time.

Similarly, in the interest of overall security during the above period, citizens who do not live in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, and Dhaka University residential areas are discouraged from visiting the aforesaid areas.

No gathering or function shall be held in Hatirjheel area after 6:00pm and no vehicle shall be stopped or parked there.

Respected citizens living in Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara areas are requested to return to their respective areas by 8:00pm on December 31.

No bars in Dhaka city can be kept open after 6:00pm on December 31.

Residential hotels will be able to hold events under their own management on a limited scale.

On the eve of English New Year, from 6:00pm on December 31 to 5:00am on January 1, 2024, all types of licensed firearms cannot be carried in various residential hotels, restaurants, public gatherings, and festivals in Dhaka city, the release said.