Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:00 AM

DMP beefs up security

Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:00 AM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has beefed up security measures, especially at the key points to prevent any untoward situations or violent activities centring the ban on Jamaat and Shibir.

"We are ready to tackle any kind of criminal activities and sabotage. We have already strengthened security at major installations, and points of the capital," said DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

Additional check posts have been set up in different major points of the capital so that no one can be able to carry out any subversive activities, said police sources.

The home ministry yesterday issued a gazette notification banning Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and all of its front organisations as political parties and entities under the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009.

According to the gazette, the government took the decision as per Section 18 (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009 and enlisted it as a banned entity in the second schedule of the act.

