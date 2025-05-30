Dhaka south mayor: SC puts ball in EC’s court

Ishraque issues ‘final call’ to government for swearing in

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain yesterday doubled down on his demand for the immediate arrangement of his swearing-in as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), in line with a High Court verdict that declared him the rightful winner of the 2020 mayoral election.

"Accept the High Court's ruling and immediately arrange the oath ceremony. This is the final call to the interim government," Ishraque said in the evening, addressing a day-long sit-in at the DSCC headquarters.

Despite heavy rain, hundreds of his supporters -- alongside employees from various DSCC unions -- converged on Nagar Bhaban from 10:00am, marking the 16th consecutive day of protest under the banner of Dhakabashi. Several DSCC officials also joined the demonstration.

Calling the protest part of a broader movement to "restore democracy," Ishraque warned that if the government fails to act, he would file contempt charges in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court yesterday observed that the matter of Ishraque's mayoral status falls under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission (EC).

The Appellate Division made the observation while disposing of a petition seeking leave to appeal a High Court ruling that upheld both a Dhaka tribunal's decision and the EC's recognition of Ishraque as the duly elected mayor.

A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, issued the observation after hearing the petition filed by Md Mamunur Rashid, who had previously challenged both the tribunal and EC decisions in the High Court.

Following the observation, the EC held a three-hour meeting at its Agargaon headquarters.

After the meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin told the reporters that a decision will be made after reviewing the copy of the court's verdict.

"We have not yet received any verdict from the Appellate Division. Once we receive the copy of the judgment, we will examine the legal aspects and take the necessary steps accordingly."

Replying to a query, the CEC also said that no decision can be made "based on media headlines".

The current term of the DSCC expires on June 1.

On March 27, Judge Md Nurul Islam of Dhaka's First Joint District Judge and Election Tribunal annulled the 2020 DSCC election results and declared Ishraque the winner, directing the EC to issue a gazette within ten days. The EC complied on April 27, officially announcing Ishraque -- son of former Dhaka city mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka -- as mayor.

Since then, the matter of Ishraque's oath-taking has been shuffled between the EC, local government division, law ministry, High Court, and, most recently, the Appellate Division.

Meanwhile, in a show of support, DSCC staff at all levels suspended work yesterday, bringing city services to a halt and causing widespread inconvenience. The gates of Nagar Bhaban remained shut throughout the day as protesters marched inside the compound.

Ishraque, in the evening, visited the protest site to check on the well-being of his supporters.

"Some of the government's advisers have acted in a discriminatory manner toward me," he told the protesters.

"If they don't immediately arrange the oath-taking ceremony, it will be clear that the interim government is acting in contempt of the highest court and the Appellate Division," he warned.

"The movement will escalate with public backing if our demand continues to be ignored."

He said the Local Government Division must implement the court order and arrange the oath ceremony immediately.

"Otherwise, we will seek contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court," he said.

Addressing the crowd, Ishraque said, "I am grateful to you all. Please keep your trust in me. This fight is part of the larger struggle to restore democracy and secure the people's right to vote."