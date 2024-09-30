Dhaka Dental College and Comilla Medical College principals made OSDs

Principals of Dhaka Dental College and Comilla Medical College have been made officers on special duty (OSDs).

The Medical Education and Family Welfare Division issued a circular in this regard yesterday.

According to the circular, Professor Mohammad Izajul Haque, principal of Comilla Medical College, and Md Humayun Kabir, acting principal of Dhaka Dental College, were attached to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and it will be effective from October 1.