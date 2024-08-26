Dhaka-Ctg train services to resume tonight

Bangladesh Railway (BR) is set to resume train services between Chattogram and Dhaka tonight after a four-day suspension due to severe flooding in the eastern part of the country.

The intercity Turna Express is scheduled to depart from Chattogram at 11:30pm, followed by the Chattogram mail train at 11:45pm, said Anisur Rahman, divisional traffic officer of BR's Chattogram division.

Rail communication between Chattogram and various parts of the country was halted on Thursday morning after sections of the rail tracks in Feni were submerged by floodwater.

Two tracks in Feni's Fazilpur area were damaged when stones and soil beneath the tracks were washed away by the floodwater.