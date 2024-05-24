Dhaka Airport: Two Chinese nationals arrested with 46 gold bars

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate officials seized 46 gold bars, weighing over five kilogrammes, and arrested two Chinese nationals at Dhaka airport yesterday.

The gold was concealed inside the batteries of three charger lights, according to a press release signed by Sabrina Amin, assistant commissioner of CIID.

The two Chinese nationals -- Zhongliang and Chen Geng -- were detained for carrying the gold, it added.

The value of the gold bars is estimated to be around Tk 5 crore.

The two came from Dubai on a flight that landed at the airport around 7:00am.

"Tipped off, the officials seized the three charger lights from their possession. The gold was found inside the batteries," the official added.